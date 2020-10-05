 

Pulse Protein Market Is Estimated To Rise At A Steady CAGR Of Over 5% During The 2020-2030

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse-based protein is linked with many benefits such as lower risk of stroke, cancer, and death from heart disease. Pulse protein also has essential amino acids, as compared to animal protein. Animal protein contains a high amount of saturated fat and dietary cholesterol, which increases heart diseases. Pulse proteins are healthy and delicious meat-free food, ideal for vegetarians and personal wellbeing.

The global pulse protein market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue through the course of the forecast period (2020 to 2030). The market is estimated to rise at a steady CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Pulse Protein Market Study

  • By form, pulse protein isolates will experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period of 2020–2030. The key contributing factor is that isolates witness increasing demand in established markets such as North America and Western Europe.
  • Owing to the higher utilization rate of pulse protein in bakery & confectionery, snacks, & cereals, and others, food & beverage application is witnessing the highest market value share in the global pulse protein market.
  • Lupine and lentils source of pulse protein is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth over the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising demand for lupine-based protein for sport & energy nutrition and beverage applications.
  • Pulse protein such as pea protein is trending in the plant-based protein industry, on the back of its high protein concentration and no harmful effects on the body which has further increased its uses in numerous end-use industries.

"Manufactures in the pulse protein market are expected to acquire extensive profits by offering pulse protein to sports & energy nutrition manufacturers due to rising demand for plant-based protein among athletes and health conscious consumers. Furthermore, pulse protein finds numerous application in the food & beverage industry, which is another beneficial factor for the market. However, the growing impact of COVID-19 disease on various industries is expected to have a moderate impact on the growth of the global pulse protein market," says a PMR analyst.

