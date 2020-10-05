 

Banner Health, One of the Largest Employers in the U.S., Selects Everbridge to Improve Patient Experience with Industry-Leading Indoor Wayfinding Solution

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that Banner Health, one of the largest nonprofit healthcare systems in the United States, with over 50,000 employees operating 28 hospitals across six states, implemented Everbridge’s Digital Wayfinding indoor navigation solution to help improve patient experience at Banner–University Medical Center Phoenix, a nationally-recognized medical center ranked by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top 50 hospitals in the U.S. for specialty care. Digital Wayfinding introduces turn-by-turn indoor navigation and positioning for real-time, step-by-step directions to a doctor’s office or testing lab, as well as ‘Where am I?’ location points within a hospital building, floor, or room.

“At Banner Health, we always strive to improve the experience of our patients and visitors by making every visit safe and stress-free,” said Carla Fogarty, facility operations director of Banner–University Medical Center Phoenix. “Everbridge Digital Wayfinding has helped to bring all areas of our campus together, allowing guests to more knowledgably navigate within the hospital and its offices, and ultimately creating a more positive visit.”

Similar to traditional outdoor navigation systems, Digital Wayfinding provides voice prompts, off-route notifications, and visual landmark references to make sure a patient finds his or her way to important hospital appointments. Additional features include Parking Planner, Find My Car and Meet Me, all designed to help hospitals and health care networks increase customer satisfaction and loyalty, reduce missed or late appointments, and improve Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) scores. Indoor navigation for patients also helps hospitals restore revenue-generating elective and other care procedures previously impacted amid concerns about infection from COVID-19.

