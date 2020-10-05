Ecolab Disinfectant First to Receive EPA Approval as Proven Effective Against SARS-CoV-2 in Electrostatic Spray Application

Leveraging Ecolab’s extensive hospital hygiene expertise, this versatile disinfectant can be used across multiple environments, including hospitals, hotels and retail stores. It has been proven effective at killing the SARS-CoV-2 virus in only 30 seconds, in both spray bottle and electrostatic spray applications. No other disinfectant approved for electrostatic spray use is faster at killing viruses. And no other disinfectant approved for electrostatic spray use has been proven effective against the virus that causes COVID-19.

Ecolab, the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has received another product approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Ecolab’s Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant is the first EPA-registered disinfectant proven effective at killing the SARS-CoV-2 virus cleared for use with electrostatic spray technology.

When used in an electrostatic spray application, Ecolab’s Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant can disinfect large indoor spaces efficiently and effectively. This industry-leading 3-in-1 peroxide hard-surface cleaner, glass cleaner and disinfectant joins Ecolab’s roster of disinfectants registered by the EPA as proven effective against SARS-CoV-2. Ecolab has among the broadest portfolio of products for use against the virus.

“Cleaner and safer environments have never been more critical to protecting people and building consumer confidence,” said Michael Johannsen, Ecolab executive vice president and general manager of Global Institutional, the Ecolab division that serves the hospitality industry. “Ecolab’s Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant simplifies hygiene procedures and provides unsurpassed cleaning and disinfecting efficacy.”

In addition to its leading virus kill claim, Ecolab’s Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant is easy to use and delivers a streak-free clean across high-touch, hard surfaces and glass, with a pleasant and fresh scent. When used manually, it simplifies the cleaning process and reduces the number of cleaning products required by combining an effective cleaner and disinfectant into one solution without the need to rinse between cleaning and disinfecting.

Ecolab’s Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant is one example of the innovative and effective solutions powering the new Ecolab Science Certified program, designed to help businesses meet heightened expectations for cleanliness and more stringent regulations to help protect against the virus that causes COVID-19 and other viruses that cause other illnesses. In today’s environment, simple and effective cleaning and disinfecting solutions are critical to providing cleaner and safer spaces and strengthening consumer confidence.

Developed using insights from proprietary Ecolab consumer research, and informed by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, Ecolab Science Certified is a comprehensive, science-based program that features hospital disinfectants and other sanitizers paired with a detailed training program and a periodic auditing process conducted by highly trained Ecolab specialists. After meeting this rigorous program criteria, customers can display the Ecolab Science Certified seal to let consumers know about their commitment to a higher level of cleanliness.

