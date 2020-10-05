 

Encircle Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Integration to Improve Claim Cycle Times

Encircle, a leading provider of real-time field documentation and productivity tools for the insurance and restoration industries, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Encircle has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. The companies also announced that Encircle’s Ready for Guidewire validated add-on is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Encircle’s Ready for Guidewire add-on for Fast Claims Settlement, allows P&C insurers on Guidewire ClaimCenter to easily send claims to Encircle so that policyholders, restoration contractors, subcontractors, independent adjusters, and third-party administrators can be included on the claim to document what is happening in the field. Encircle captures vital data using photos, videos, notes, and sketches that automatically sync back into ClaimCenter, empowering users to seamlessly operate out of the system most suited to the specific task.

“Encircle is transforming the way property claim information is captured, compiled, and shared across the claims ecosystem through world-class web and mobile tools,” said Paul Donald, chief executive officer, Encircle. “Encircle’s Guidewire integration enables claims staff to leverage its solution from within their ClaimCenter workflows, to reduce the claim cycle time and increase mutual customer satisfaction.”

With Encircle’s Ready for Guidewire integration, adjusters in ClaimCenter can:

  • Reduce the administrative overhead of managing claims in multiple systems
  • Make accurate, fast decisions with real-time access to visual information
  • Reduce cycle times by connecting all parties in a visual workflow from FNOL to claim closed
  • Maintain high levels of customer service throughout the claim settlement process

“We welcome Encircle as our latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner. We are pleased to offer our joint customers this real-time data capture and sharing capability between insurers, policyholders, and service providers,” said Neil Betteridge, vice president, strategy, Guidewire Software. “Leveraging the Encircle add-on from the Guidewire Marketplace will help insurers to reduce claims cycle times and improve the accuracy of settlements.”

About Encircle

Connecting the claims process from first notice of loss to claim closed, Encircle helps insurance companies, TPAs, and restoration contractors work collaboratively on one easy-to-use platform. Insurers, TPAs, restorers, and policyholders alike can instantly share pictures, videos, reports, sketches, and more, thereby improving communication and customer satisfaction. Discover how Encircle makes managing claims easy at getencircle.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. As of the end of our fiscal year 2020, more than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

