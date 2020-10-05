 

Columbia Care Awarded Cultivation License by West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) announced today the Company has received a medical cultivation license from the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis. This license expands Columbia Care’s capacity within the state, adding to its current hemp cultivation license.

“We are pleased and grateful to receive this cultivation license in the state of West Virginia,” said Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. “Columbia Care has always been driven by organic growth in most of our markets, and we are excited to add another state to our portfolio. We look forward to bringing our industry-leading services and full suite of premium cannabis products to the patients in the state.”

Columbia Care was one of 39 applicants to apply for one of the 10 licenses awarded by the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult use cannabis products and related services with licenses in 18 US jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care currently operates 99 facilities1 including 76 dispensaries and 23 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the United States, and continues to deliver an industry-leading, patient-centered medicinal cannabis operation that has quickly expanded into the adult use market as a premier operator. The company currently offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Amber and Platinum Label CBD. With more than four million sales transactions since its inception in 2012, Columbia Care is known for setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, care, and innovation in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with respect to its cultivation license, which, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, as well as other risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Columbia Care’s Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2020, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

________________________________
1 Pro forma facilities either open or under development; includes facilities where Columbia Care provides consultative services pursuant to the terms of a management services arrangement

