DSG Global Subsidiary Imperium Motors Announcing Major Strategic Partnership with Skywell Automobile Group Co, Ltd.

Skywell New Energy Automobile Group Co. Ltd. was founded in 2011. With the manufacturing and sales of large, medium and light buses, passenger cars and related components and parts as the main body, it has gradually become the leading enterprise of China’s new energy automobile industry.

Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT”), and subsidiary automobile division Imperium Motor Corp., announced that today a strategic partnership with Skywell New Energy Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (Skywell) to exclusively market their electric vehicles to the North American Region. The first vehicle to be introduced will be the new ET5 SUV, announced on September 24, 2020 by DSG Global.

Skywell owns Nanjing Jinlong Bus Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Wuhan Skywell New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Skywell Automobile Co., Ltd, Nanjing Sky Source World Power Technology Co., Ltd and Qingdao Skywell New Energy Automobile Group Co. Ltd. The products cover 3.6-18 m series of new energy EV Buses, passenger cars and passenger vehicles, which are widely sold in many countries and regions in Southeast Asia and widely used in public transport, tourism, commuting, and leasing and other markets.

The award winning and asset rich company is one of the companies which entered the new energy bus industry in the earliest stage. With more innovative technologies and more high-quality products Skywell has achieved excellent results. Since 2014, the company has ranked as an industry leader for sales of new electric vehicles.

In addition, the company is has been actively pursuing a spinoff/partial sale of its subsidiary Imperium Motor Company to other publicly traded companies and SPAC’s. Investors will be notified upon closure of a deal. The company will hold a conference call later this month to discuss details of this process and update shareholders on sales of Electric Vehicles, Golf Carts and Golf Course Installations. Details for the call will be provided in a later release. Bob Silzer and Rick Curtis, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Imperium Motors President, respectively, will lead the session and provide a shareholder update on the transaction and the company’s strategic growth plans as well as additional targeted strategic partnerships.