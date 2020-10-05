 

Capital Power to release third quarter 2020 financial results and hold analyst conference call on November 2

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will release its third quarter 2020 results before the markets open on November 2, 2020. Management will host a conference call with analysts on the same day at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) to discuss its third quarter operating and financial results.

Analyst Conference Call (dial-in number)

  • (855) 327-6838 (toll-free from Canada and USA)

Analyst Conference Call Webcast

Interested parties may also access the live webcast at www.capitalpower.com with an archive of the webcast available following the conclusion of the analyst conference call.

About Capital Power
Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities using a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns approximately 6,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 28 facilities across North America. Approximately 190 MW of owned generation capacity is in advanced development in Alberta.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations:
Katherine Perron
(780) 392-5335
kperron@capitalpower.com

 Investor Relations:
Randy Mah
(780) 392-5305 or (866) 896-4636 (toll-free)
investor@capitalpower.com

