Legacy Acquisition Corp. Announces Commencement of Tender Offer in connection with the Completion of its Business Combination

New York, NY, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: “LGC”) (“Legacy”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has commenced a tender offer to purchase up to all of its 6,122,699 issued and outstanding shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Class A Common Stock”), that were initially issued as part of the units in its initial public offering (such shares of Class A common stock, the “Public Shares”) at a price of $10.5040 per Public Share, net to the seller in cash, without interest (the “Purchase Price”), for an aggregate purchase price of up to $64,313,141 in cash, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase for Cash, dated October 5, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The last reported closing price of Legacy’s Class A Common Stock on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") on October 2, 2020 was $10.4398 per share of Class A Common Stock. Legacy’s offer is being made upon the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal (the “Letter of Transmittal”, which, together with the Offer to Purchase, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time, constitute the “Offer”) that are being distributed to the holders of the Public Shares to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) today.

The Purchase Price is equal to the per Public Share amount on deposit in the trust account, which was established to hold the proceeds of Legacy’s initial public offering (the “Trust Account”), as of two business days prior to the consummation of the Business Combination (as defined below). The Purchase Price includes the estimated interest income earned on the amounts on deposit in the Trust Account through the date as of two business days prior to the consummation of the Business Combination, plus contributions to the Trust Account in respect of Legacy’s prior extensions of time to complete an initial business combination, less amounts necessary for taxes and for working capital of up to $750,000 annually (on a pro rata basis).