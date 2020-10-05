WashREIT Provides Collection Details and Operating Update

“We are pleased with our continued trend of very strong cash rent collections, which reflects the resilience of the Washington Metro region and the credit quality of our portfolio,” said Paul T. McDermott, President and CEO of WashREIT. “Our suburban multifamily portfolio, where the vast majority of our renovation opportunities reside, is performing very well and we remain confident in our ability to effectively manage through the COVID-19 environment while preserving the embedded growth within our portfolio.”

Multifamily

Collected approximately 99% of cash rent and 99% of contractual rent due during July and August. We expect to update collections through September when we report third quarter results later this month.

Agreed to provide $0.1 million of rent relief through payment deferral programs year-to-date

Commercial

Collected 97% of cash rent and 99% of contractual rent due from office tenants during July and August

Agreed to defer $1.5 million of rent due from office tenants through payment deferral programs year-to-date

Collected 87% of cash rent and 95% of contractual rent due from retail tenants during July and August

Agreed to defer $1.1 million of rent due from retail tenants through payment deferral programs year-to-date

We expect to update collections through September when we report third quarter results later this month



About WashREIT

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 5, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,861 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE and our company currently has an enterprise value of approximately $3 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.