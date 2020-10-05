Subsea 7 S.A. Mandatory notification of share trades

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Olivier Blaringhem

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Executive Vice President – SURF & Conventional

b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.

b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. Shares







Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355

b (i) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of performance shares

c (i) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 6,908

Price: NOK 65.64

b (ii) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares

c (ii) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 3,236

Price: NOK 65.64

d) Aggregated information



Aggregate volume: 5,072

Aggregate price: NOK 65.64

e) Date of the transaction 2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)