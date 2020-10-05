Subsea 7 S.A. Mandatory notification of share trades
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 05.10.2020, 14:58 | 31 | 0 |
Luxembourg – 05 October 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transactions by primary insiders:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Olivier Blaringhem
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President – SURF & Conventional
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Subsea 7 S.A. Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
|b (i)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting (award) of performance shares
|c (i)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Volume: 6,908
Price: NOK 65.64
|b (ii)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
|c (ii)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Volume: 3,236
Price: NOK 65.64
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregate volume: 5,072
Aggregate price: NOK 65.64
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|
b(i): Outside a trading venue
b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
|Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed
|
Owned Shares: 14,105
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0