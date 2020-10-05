 

Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the District of Minnesota on behalf of purchasers of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) securities between May 7, 2018 and June 8, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned Mart v. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., No. 20-cv-02074, and is assigned to Judge Nancy E. Brasel. The Tactile Systems class action lawsuit charges Tactile Systems and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Tactile Systems securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Tactile Systems class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Tactile Systems class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Tactile Systems class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Tactile Systems class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Tactile Systems class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Tactile Systems class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Tactile Systems class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than November 30, 2020.

Tactile Systems is a medical technology company engaged in developing and providing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. Among other devices, Tactile Systems manufactures and distributes the Flexitouch and Entre Systems, pneumatic compression devices (“PCDs”) that help control symptoms of lymphedema, a chronic and progressive medical condition that is often an unintended consequence of cancer treatment. Given its dependence on third-party public payers, Tactile Systems’ compliance with applicable federal and state rules and regulations is critical to Tactile Systems’ success.

Seite 1 von 3
Tactile Systems Technology Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Veolia: Following Constructive Discussions With the Management of the Suez Group Since October 1
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in ...
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Terminate Merger Agreement and ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.10.20
TCMD INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
02.10.20
TCMD LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
02.10.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
01.10.20
Tactile Medical to Release Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on November 2, 2020
01.10.20
TCMD LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. – TCMD
01.10.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
01.10.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) Investors
30.09.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) Investors
30.09.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) Investors
30.09.20
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.