Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the District of Minnesota on behalf of purchasers of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) securities between May 7, 2018 and June 8, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned Mart v. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., No. 20-cv-02074, and is assigned to Judge Nancy E. Brasel. The Tactile Systems class action lawsuit charges Tactile Systems and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Tactile Systems securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Tactile Systems class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Tactile Systems class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Tactile Systems class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Tactile Systems class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Tactile Systems class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Tactile Systems class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Tactile Systems class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than November 30, 2020.

Tactile Systems is a medical technology company engaged in developing and providing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. Among other devices, Tactile Systems manufactures and distributes the Flexitouch and Entre Systems, pneumatic compression devices (“PCDs”) that help control symptoms of lymphedema, a chronic and progressive medical condition that is often an unintended consequence of cancer treatment. Given its dependence on third-party public payers, Tactile Systems’ compliance with applicable federal and state rules and regulations is critical to Tactile Systems’ success.