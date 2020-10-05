 

Grand View Health and Humana Sign Medicare Network Agreement in Pennsylvania

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

Community health system Grand View Health and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) have signed an agreement that will provide in-network access for Humana Medicare Advantage members in southeast Pennsylvania at the system’s Grand View Hospital and outpatient locations, and with Grand View Health physicians.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005127/en/

Grand View Hospital - a private and nonprofit facility in Sellersville with 167 beds - along with Grand View Health specialized urgent care and outpatient health centers in Bucks and Montgomery counties, will be in-network for members of Humana Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), and Private Fee-for Service (PFFS) health plans.

The agreement also will offer in-network access to Grand View Health primary care providers and specialists.

"We’re delighted to welcome Humana Medicare Advantage members seeking care from Grand View Health clinicians at our inpatient and outpatient locations here in southeast Pennsylvania,” said Grand View Health President and CEO Jean Keeler, J.D. “With our ability to offer quality primary care and a wide range of specialty care, we share with Humana a belief in the importance of whole-person health and a dedication to improving health outcomes.”

“With local access to quality health care more important than ever during these extraordinary times, we’re pleased to collaborate with Grand View Health, which has served the community for more than a century,” said Humana Regional President Eric Bohannon. “This agreement is part of Humana’s strong commitment to the immediate needs of our members in southeast Pennsylvania, as well as in the years to come.”

Terms of the agreement, which goes into effect Nov. 1, 2020, were not disclosed.

About Grand View Health

Grand View Health is a community health system in Sellersville, PA, located an hour north of Philadelphia. It has served generations of Bucks and Montgomery County residents since 1913. Grand View offers inpatient and outpatient services in the areas of orthopedics, cancer, cardiology, post-acute care, surgery and women’s and children’s health. We are an award-winning institution offering advanced medicine in multiple specialties, and our four specialized outpatient centers augment our 200+ bed main campus and help bring convenient healthcare solutions to all the communities we serve. For more information, visit gvh.org.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

More Information

Other providers are available in our network. The provider may also contract with other Plans.

Y0040_GHHKXQGEN_C

Humana Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Veolia: Following Constructive Discussions With the Management of the Suez Group Since October 1
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in ...
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Terminate Merger Agreement and ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Humana Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 3, 2020
01.10.20
Humana Rolls Out 2021 Medicare Advantage Health Plans with Expanded $0 Premiums and Enhanced Benefits in More Counties Nationwide
30.09.20
University of Toledo Medical Center, University of Toledo Physicians Sign Network Agreements with Humana
29.09.20
Rush Health and Humana Sign Medicare Network Agreement
24.09.20
The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Humana Announce Medicare Network Agreement
17.09.20
Humana and AtlantiCare Sign Medicare Network Agreement in Southeastern New Jersey
10.09.20
Humana Announces Launch of Two National Value-Based Programs
08.09.20
Humana Elects Raquel C. Bono, M.D. to Board of Directors