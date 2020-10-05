First Republic Bank Declares Dividends on Series J and K Perpetual Preferred Stock

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that it has declared cash dividends on the following outstanding series of its perpetual preferred stock.

A quarterly cash dividend of $11.75 per share was declared on its Noncumulative Perpetual Series J Preferred Stock. This dividend equals $0.293750 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series J Preferred Stock, which is traded on the NYSE under the symbol “FRCPrJ.” The Series J Preferred Stock dividend is payable on October 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of October 16, 2020.