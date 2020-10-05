Kennedy Enterprises Issues Statement of Support for CoreLogic

Kennedy Enterprises LP, a top 20 CoreLogic shareholder which owns approximately 1.3 million shares, today issued the following statement regarding the unsolicited proposal from Senator Investment Group LP and Cannae Holdings Inc. to acquire CoreLogic for $66.00 per share in cash.

Parker S. Kennedy, General Partner, of Kennedy Enterprises, said, “Kennedy Enterprises has been one of the largest shareholders of CoreLogic since its inception in 2010. As one of CoreLogic's major long-term shareholders with a substantial investment in the company, I believe that CoreLogic’s excellent management and board, combined with the company’s strong assets and compelling market advantages, will deliver superior returns for years to come -- far in excess of the Senator/Cannae bid. We will vote against the Senator/Cannae proposals at the Special Meeting on November 17.”

