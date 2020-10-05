 

NVIDIA Announces Cloud-AI Video-Streaming Platform to Better Connect Millions Working and Studying Remotely

GPU-Accelerated AI Platform, NVIDIA Maxine, Enables Video-Conference Providers to Vastly Improve Streaming Quality and Offer AI-Powered Features Including Super Resolution, Gaze Correction and Live Captions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  GTC — NVIDIA today announced the NVIDIA Maxine platform, which provides developers with a cloud-based suite of GPU-accelerated AI video conferencing software to enhance streaming video — the internet’s No. 1 source of traffic.

NVIDIA Maxine is a cloud-native streaming video AI platform that makes it possible for service providers to bring new AI-powered capabilities to the more than 30 million web meetings estimated to take place every day. Video conference service providers running the platform on NVIDIA GPUs in the cloud can offer users new AI effects -- including gaze correction, super-resolution, noise cancellation, face relighting and more.

Because the data is processed in the cloud rather than on local devices, end users can enjoy the new features without any specialized hardware.

“Video conferencing is now a part of everyday life, helping millions of people work, learn and play, and even see the doctor,” said Ian Buck, vice president and general manager of Accelerated Computing at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA Maxine integrates our most advanced video, audio and conversational AI capabilities to bring breakthrough efficiency and new capabilities to the platforms that are keeping us all connected.”

Breakthrough AI Efficiency Slashes Bandwidth to Boost Call Quality
The NVIDIA Maxine platform dramatically reduces how much bandwidth is required for video calls. Instead of streaming the entire screen of pixels, the AI software analyzes the key facial points of each person on a call and then intelligently re-animates the face in the video on the other side. This makes it possible to stream video with far less data flowing back and forth across the internet.

Using this new AI-based video compression technology running on NVIDIA GPUs, developers can reduce video bandwidth consumption down to one-tenth of the requirements of the H.264 streaming video compression standard. This cuts costs for providers and delivers a smoother video conferencing experience for end users, who can enjoy more AI-powered services while streaming less data on their computers, tablets and phones.

