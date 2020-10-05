Global Technology Leaders Adopt NVIDIA EGX Edge AI Platform to Infuse Intelligence at the Edge of Every Business

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC --NVIDIA today announced widespread adoption of the NVIDIA EGX edge AI platform by the world’s leading tech companies, bringing a new wave of secure, GPU-accelerated software, services and servers to enterprise and edge data centers.

Hundreds of Vision AI, 5G, CloudRAN, Security and Networking Companies Team with Leading Infrastructure Providers to Use NVIDIA EGX to Deliver Edge AI to Every Industry

Hundreds of vision AI, 5G, CloudRAN, security and networking companies are teaming with major server manufacturers, including Dell Technologies, Inspur, Lenovo and Supermicro, as well as leading software infrastructure providers, including Canonical, Cloudera, Red Hat, SUSE and VMware, to leverage the NVIDIA EGX platform to help businesses bring AI to the edge.

The world’s largest industries — manufacturing, healthcare, retail, logistics, agriculture, telco, public safety and broadcast media — are able to benefit from the EGX platform to quickly and efficiently deploy AI at scale.

NVIDIA also announced that the EGX platform is expanding to combine the NVIDIA Ampere GPU and BlueField-2 DPU capabilities on a single PCIe card, giving enterprises a common platform to build secure, accelerated data centers. BlueField-2 DPUs include powerful Arm CPU cores that can be used to create a trusted enclave for AI inference models running on the GPU.

“Companies around the world will come to use AI to improve virtually every aspect of their business,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, who unveiled the news in his keynote at the GPU Technolog y Conference . “To support this massive shift, NVIDIA has created an accelerated computing platform that helps companies modernize their data centers and deploy AI anywhere.”

Optimized AI Software for Edge and Data Center

At the heart of the EGX platform is an optimized AI software stack available on NVIDIA NGC , a software catalog offering a range of industry-specific AI toolkits and pre-trained models to make it easier to build and deploy AI applications on NVIDIA-Certified systems .

NVIDIA AI application frameworks are used by leading AI software vendors such as Deep North, Everseen and Whiteboard Coordinator to build and deploy healthcare, retail, logistics and smart cities solutions.

NVIDIA vGPU software products and GPUDirect RDMA technologies give NVIDIA GPUs the ability to send and receive data at full bandwidth to unlock the highest performance.

To help enterprises deploy AI at scale, NVIDIA is working with leading platform companies, including Canonical , Cloudera, Red Hat, SUSE and VMware, to enable their flagship virtualization, operating systems, Kubernetes and data analytics platforms are fully optimized for NVIDIA AI software when running in bare metal or virtualized environments.