 

INmune Bio, Inc. Presents Preliminary Phase I Data at 21st International Conference on Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, today announced  that CJ Barnum PhD, Head of Neurosciences will present data from the ongoing biomarker directed Phase Ib study of neuroinflammation in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.  The talk entitled, Phase 1b Study in AD Patients with Neuroinflammation​, will be given today at 11:20AM ET as part of this year’s virtual 21st International Conference on Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery meeting.  The trial continues to enroll patients and additional data on the Phase Ib study will be presented in the near future.

“Neuroinflammation plays an important role in the pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease,” said CJ Barnum PhD, Head of Neurosciences at INmune Bio.  “The preliminary data, albeit in a small number of patients, demonstrate that XPro1595, when given via subcutaneous injection, decreases neuroinflammation in the arcuate fasciculus, a white matter tract critical for the proper use of language.”  White Matter Free Water (WMFW) is a novel biomarker of inflammation measured using non-invasive neuroimaging by functional MRI.  Increases in WMFW biomarkers occur in Alzheimer’s patients as the disease progresses.  Preliminary data in the first 6 patients showed that treatment with XPro1595 decreased WMFW on average by 40% ﻿in the arcuate fasciculus (range 20-50%). 

XPro1595 is a selective inhibitor of soluble Tumor Necrosis Factor (sTNF), a key inflammatory cytokine implicated in causing neuroinflammation in patients with neurologic disease including treatment resistant depression, Alzheimer’s disease and potentially other neurodegenerative diseases.  This Phase Ib multi-center, open label study will enroll patients with biomarkers of inflammation that have Alzheimer’s disease.  Patients are treated for 12 weeks.  Multiple measures of neuroinflammation are studied including biomarkers of inflammation in blood, CSF, and breath as well as neuroimaging biomarkers studied by MRI and behavioral end-points commonly seen in AD patients such as depression, aggression, apathy, anhedonia and sleep disorders. Measures of cognitive decline are measured as part of the trial, but due to the small size, short duration and variable disease status at time of enrollment, changes in cognitive function are not primary endpoints.

