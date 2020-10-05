NVIDIA Introduces New Family of BlueField DPUs to Bring Breakthrough Networking, Storage and Security Performance to Every Data Center

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC— NVIDIA today announced a new kind of processor — DPUs, or data processing units — supported by DOCA, a novel data-center-infrastructure-on-a-chip architecture that enables breakthrough networking, storage and security performance.

New Data-Center-Infrastructure-on-a-Chip Software — DOCA SDK — Enables Developers to Create New DPU-Accelerated Infrastructure Applications; VMware Announces NVIDIA BlueField-2 Support as Part of Redefinition of Hybrid Cloud Architecture

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang revealed the company’s three-year DPU roadmap in today’s GPU Technology Conferenc e keynote . It features the new NVIDI A BlueField -2 family of DPUs and NVIDIA DOCA software development kit for building applications on DPU-accelerated data center infrastructure services.

“The data center has become the new unit of computing,” said Huang. “DPUs are an essential element of modern and secure accelerated data centers in which CPUs, GPUs and DPUs are able to combine into a single computing unit that’s fully programmable, AI-enabled and can deliver levels of security and compute power not previously possible.”

Optimized to offload critical networking, storage and security tasks from CPUs, BlueField-2 DPUs enable organizations to transform their IT infrastructure into state-of-the-art data centers that are accelerated, fully programmable and armed with “zero-trust” security features to prevent data breaches and cyberattacks.

A single BlueField-2 DPU can deliver the same data center services that could consume up to 125 CPU cores. This frees up valuable CPU cores to run a wide range of other enterprise applications.

Widespread Adoption of NVIDIA DPUs

Leading server manufacturers worldwide — including ASUS , Atos , D ell Technologies , Fujitsu, GIGABYTE , H3C, Inspur , Lenovo , Quanta/QCT and Supermicro — have plans to integrate NVIDIA DPUs into their enterprise server offerings.

These commitments from system providers are complemented by extensive support from software infrastructure partners, including:

VMware announced substantial work underway with NVIDIA as part of its recently announced Project Monterey initiative to support BlueField-2 DPUs with VMware Cloud Foundation.

announced substantial work underway with NVIDIA as part of its recently announced Project Monterey initiative to support BlueField-2 DPUs with VMware Cloud Foundation. Red Hat plans to offer support for BlueField-2 DPUs with Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift, components of Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud portfolio, which is used by 95 percent of the Fortune 500.

plans to offer support for BlueField-2 DPUs with Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift, components of Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud portfolio, which is used by 95 percent of the Fortune 500. Canonical announced support of BlueField-2 DPUs and DOCA in its Ubuntu Linux platform, the most popular operating system among public clouds.

announced support of BlueField-2 DPUs and DOCA in its Ubuntu Linux platform, the most popular operating system among public clouds. Check Point Software Technologies , a leading cybersecurity provider, is integrating BlueField-2 DPUs into its technologies, which more than 100,000 organizations worldwide use to protect themselves from cyberattacks.

NVIDIA DPU Portfolio: