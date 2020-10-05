LPL Financial and Merit Financial Group Welcome Reason Financial

The San Diego-based team of experienced financial and tax planners was founded by Steve Pollock, CFP, AIF and Sean Storck, CFP, AIF, both also Enrolled Agents. They are assisted by five team members, including tax strategists and financial planners. Reason Financial provides investment management, financial planning and tax preparation services for individuals and households, with a client base of mostly business owners, doctors, teachers, engineers and technical writers. “We are driven by a desire to help people make meaningful life decisions to live life as intentionally as possible,” Pollock said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that Reason Financial has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and hybrid RIA platform, leveraging LPL as a custodian. They are affiliated with Merit Financial Group, an existing LPL enterprise firm. The team reported having served more than $200 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. They are the second team join Merit from Avantax Wealth Management, part of Blucora.

Why They Chose LPL Financial and Merit Financial Group

Pollock, Storck and the Reason team chose to partner with Merit and LPL to be able to run an independent firm focused on their clients’ best interests. They said they were impressed by the integrated technology and depth of differentiated solutions provided by both firms. “The move to Merit and LPL is a win for all our stakeholders,” Storck said. “We feel LPL’s robust and flexible wealth management platform will be a large value-add for our clients. For our staff, the advanced financial technology solutions and consistent back office support will help make the day-to-day tasks much simpler.”

Pollock added, “We now have access to a large network of independent financial advisors throughout the country who can share best practices and can challenge us as we strive to be better at what we do each day. We look forward to building a community with other like-minded, successful advisors dedicated to putting the client first.”

Merit President Kay Lynn Mayhue, said, “We welcome the Reason team to Merit Financial Group and look forward to a long-lasting partnership with this talented group. We are very impressed with all that Reason Financial has accomplished over the years, and we believe they have a bright future ahead of them. As a fast-growing RIA firm with over 80 seasoned team members, Merit is proud to be able to share our experience and support with advisors so they can be successful in their own growth journey. Our goal is to give Reason Financial autonomy and control while providing them unmatched support to drive their growth.”