Cronos Group launches leading medical brand PEACE NATURALS in Israel

TORONTO and GAN SHMUEL, Israel, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) a global cannabinoid company, is pleased to announce the launch of its leading medical brand PEACE NATURALS, in pharmacies throughout Israel through Cronos Israel.



Cronos Israel’s operations include the cultivation and production of PEACE NATURALS branded products at the company’s facilities, located in Kibbutz Gan Shmuel, in Israel. Currently, Cronos Israel sells dried flower in the medical market and expects to launch cannabis oils and pre-rolls in the near future. As one of the first medicinal cannabis brands in Canada, established in 2013, PEACE NATURALS has always stood for high-quality products and a whole health approach to patient care. To maintain consistency, Cronos Israel has imported both dried flower and cannabis plant cuttings from Canada. The Cronos Israel facility now operates independent crop cycles which conform to the characteristics of the products the Company sells in Canada and Germany, and which products are sold in Australia by the Company’s investee, Cronos Australia Limited.

Since it was founded in 2018, Cronos Israel has established its cultivation and production facilities, which have received the IMC-GAP, IMC-GMP and IMC-GDP certifications required for the cultivation, production and marketing of dried flowers, pre-rolls and oil drops in Israel. The facilities were built to the same high standards as Cronos Group’s facilities globally, at times voluntarily implementing standards that exceed the Israeli Medical Cannabis Agency (IMCA) requirements for the purpose of providing patients with market-leading cannabinoid products.

“We are very excited to be launching in the Israeli market and bringing high-quality medical products to patients. Israel has done a tremendous job creating a viable and successful cannabis market. There is a focus on improving and expediting the patient access process for medical cannabis. The cannabis usage rate in Israel is among the highest in the world, and the medical patient count in Israel is expected to increase rapidly, which represents an excellent opportunity for our business to grow in this market,” said Mike Gorenstein, Executive Chairman, Cronos Group.