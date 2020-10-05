 

LexaGene Provides a Corporate Update

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (TSX-V: LXG; OTCQB: LXXGF) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to provide a general corporate update.

LexaGene aims to become the first company to sell a fully automated, highly multiplexed, open-access, sample-to-answer system for pathogen detection that is useful across multiple markets. The Company’s primary markets are veterinary and human clinical diagnostics, food safety, and markets that have custom genetic testing needs, which it refers to as open-access markets.

LexaGene’s treasury currently stands at $11.3M USD ($14.9M CDN), putting the Company in a strong position to support its development goals for the next year and more.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s Founder and CEO, states, “Our MiQLab pathogen detection system has 230 unique components. Over the summer, the coronavirus pandemic caused some supply chain issues for several key components that delayed the manufacturing, optimization and testing of these systems. Just recently, these supply chain issues were resolved and we are now testing and optimizing our MiQLabs. To support our sales efforts, I’m pleased to announce we have started an Early Access Program for key opinion leaders in veterinary and open-access markets. I expect we will be shipping our first unit(s) for this program by mid-Q4 of this year.”  

In regards to pursuing SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) testing, the Company is working towards being the first company to put an open-access, fully automated, sample-to-answer system capable of testing for SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) through the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) process. For LexaGene, this process is substantially more difficult than for other companies that are simply looking to clear a PCR chemistry test through the FDA that can only be used in reference laboratories certified to perform high complexity testing. This is because LexaGene is putting forth not only a PCR chemistry test but also a fully automated sample-to-answer system that is simple enough that it could be used in near patient settings (e.g. not only in high complexity reference laboratories). Automating the test in near patient settings to reduce the time to result down from days to approximately 1 hour is a tremendous advantage for managing patient care and performing contact tracing.

