Novavax to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Maryland Life Sciences Bio Innovation Conference

Date: Monday, October 5, 2020

Time: 10:25 -11:25 a.m. ET

Panel title: Discussion on Pandemic & Risk Mitigation: A Focus on Preparation & Resiliency

Three Maryland biotech leaders discuss how to prepare for the unforeseen and what is needed to pivot for the future.

Panelist: John Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer

To attend: Click here to register.

Guggenheim First Annual Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Conference

Date: Monday, October 5, 2020

Time: 4:15 - 4:45 p.m. ET

Participation: Fireside chat and investor meetings

Novavax participants: Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President of Research and Development, and John J. Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Webcast: A replay of the session will be available within 48 hours through the events page of the Company’s website at ir.novavax.com for 90 days following the event.



Goldman Sachs Virtual Event: Inoculating the Recovery --A Discussion on COVID-19 Vaccines, Treatments, Testing of the Economy

Date: Thursday, October 8, 2020

Time: 12:00 - 12:55 p.m. ET

Panel title: Vaccines – Approaching the Light at the End of the Tunnel