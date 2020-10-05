Novavax to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today
announced that it will participate in four upcoming investor and industry conferences. Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, is expected to be discussed in each conference.
|Maryland Life Sciences Bio Innovation Conference
|Date:
|Monday, October 5, 2020
|Time:
|10:25 -11:25 a.m. ET
|Panel title:
Discussion on Pandemic & Risk Mitigation: A Focus on Preparation & Resiliency
Three Maryland biotech leaders discuss how to prepare for the unforeseen and what is needed to pivot for the future.
|Panelist:
|John Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer
|To attend:
|Click here to register.
|Guggenheim First Annual Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Conference
|Date:
|Monday, October 5, 2020
|Time:
|4:15 - 4:45 p.m. ET
|Participation:
|Fireside chat and investor meetings
|Novavax participants:
|Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President of Research and Development, and John J. Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer
|Webcast:
A replay of the session will be available within 48 hours through the events page of the
Company’s website at ir.novavax.com for 90 days following the event.
|Goldman Sachs Virtual Event: Inoculating the Recovery --A Discussion on COVID-19 Vaccines, Treatments, Testing of the Economy
|Date:
|Thursday, October 8, 2020
|Time:
|12:00 - 12:55 p.m. ET
|Panel title:
|Vaccines – Approaching the Light at the End of the Tunnel
|Panelist:
Gregory M. Glenn, M.D. President of Research and Development
