 

Convocation of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate and draft resolutions on agenda issue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

Special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate, legal entity code 152105644, the registered address Gyneju str. 14 Vilnius, Lithuania (hereinafter – “the Company”), by the initiative and decision of the Management company on  27 October 2020 the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (hereinafter- “the Meeting”) of the Company is convened.

The place of the Meeting: the office of INVL Baltic Real Estate, the address Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius.

The Meeting will start at 9:00 a.m. (registration starts at 8.30 a.m.).

The Meeting’s accounting day 20 October 2020 (the persons who are shareholders of the Company at the end of accounting day of the Meeting or authorized persons by them, or the persons with whom shareholders concluded the agreements on the disposal of voting right, shall have the right to attend and vote at the Meeting).

The total amount of the shares of the Company and the amount of shares granting voting rights during the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting is the same and amounts to 13,150,000 units.

Agenda of the Meeting:

1. Regarding the election of auditor to carry out of the audit of the annual financial statements and setting conditions of payment for audit services.

Draft resolutions of the Meeting:

  1. Regarding the election of auditor to carry out of the audit of the annual financial statements and setting conditions of payment for audit services

1.1.  To conclude an agreement with UAB PricewaterhouseCoopers, legal entity code 111473315, to carry out of the audit of the annual financial statements of the Company for 2020, 2021 and 2022 years and establish the payment in amount of EUR 17,400 per year (VAT will be calculated and payed additionally in accordance with order established in legal acts). The amount of remuneration for audit services will be recalculated (increased) every year according to the average annual inflation of April month of the current year published by the Department of Statistics under the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, calculated according to the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP). The Management company of the Company reserves the right to increase the remuneration of the audit company by no more than 20 per cent annually from the remuneration paid to the audit firm in the previous year in accordance with the terms of the audit services agreement.

Seite 1 von 4
INVL Baltic Real Estate jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Increased Guidance for 2020
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
BridgeBio Pharma and Eidos Therapeutics Announce Merger Agreement
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Regarding the impact of INVL Baltic Real Estate transaction on buy-back of shares
30.09.20
The transaction on the sale of the part of the Business Centre Vilniaus Vartai owned by INVL Baltic Real Estate has been completed
29.09.20
Agreement on the sale of the part of the Business Centre Vilniaus Vartai owned by INVL Baltic Real Estate has been concluded