Convocation of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate and draft resolutions on agenda issue

Special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate, legal entity code 152105644, the registered address Gyneju str. 14 Vilnius, Lithuania (hereinafter – “ the Company ”), by the initiative and decision of the Management company on 27 October 2020 the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (hereinafter- “ the Meeting ”) of the Company is convened.

The Meeting will start at 9:00 a.m. (registration starts at 8.30 a.m.).

The Meeting’s accounting day 20 October 2020 (the persons who are shareholders of the Company at the end of accounting day of the Meeting or authorized persons by them, or the persons with whom shareholders concluded the agreements on the disposal of voting right, shall have the right to attend and vote at the Meeting).

The total amount of the shares of the Company and the amount of shares granting voting rights during the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting is the same and amounts to 13,150,000 units.

Agenda of the Meeting:

1. Regarding the election of auditor to carry out of the audit of the annual financial statements and setting conditions of payment for audit services.

Draft resolutions of the Meeting:

Regarding the election of auditor to carry out of the audit of the annual financial statements and setting conditions of payment for audit services

1.1. To conclude an agreement with UAB PricewaterhouseCoopers, legal entity code 111473315, to carry out of the audit of the annual financial statements of the Company for 2020, 2021 and 2022 years and establish the payment in amount of EUR 17,400 per year (VAT will be calculated and payed additionally in accordance with order established in legal acts). The amount of remuneration for audit services will be recalculated (increased) every year according to the average annual inflation of April month of the current year published by the Department of Statistics under the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, calculated according to the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP). The Management company of the Company reserves the right to increase the remuneration of the audit company by no more than 20 per cent annually from the remuneration paid to the audit firm in the previous year in accordance with the terms of the audit services agreement.