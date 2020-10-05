 

R-Three Technologies, Inc. Announces Further Improved Capital Structure

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – R-Three Technologies, Inc. (OTC: RRRT) is pleased to announce further reduction of $150,000 of company debt in addition to $564,000 as per the company quarterly filing with OTC August 20, 2020.

As noted in our press release from August 25th, management has already returned 125 Mill. shares of its common stock to the treasury before September 15, 2020. Management strongly believes this is to portray a more realistic market capitalization and serves to justify increased investor confidence.

Stan Kolaric, CEO of R-Three Technologies, Inc., stated: “I am gratified that the Board of R-Three Technologies Inc. had a strong will and belief, by returning our own shares to the treasury, we are committed to a long term and stable growth process continuing with the aim to increase shareholders value.”

About R-Three Technologies, Inc.

R-Three Technologies desires to help alleviate the global environmental crisis in waste management in a unique, proprietary way. By pursuing this goal and adhering to its business plan, the management believes the Company can provide financial benefits to its shareholders, venture partners, employees, and the communities in which it operates. The Company will manufacture high quality, durable, environmentally friendly interlocking bricks, architectural blocks, sound barrier panels, and related products at very competitive prices. It is our goal to become a recognized leader in the industry in many areas including customer satisfaction, to grow aggressively, to have annual profitability, and to establish long-term relationships.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes a number of forward-looking statements that reflect Management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. You can identify these statements by words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate” and “continue,” or similar words. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of us and members of our management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in this press release and our filings as posted on the OTC markets and with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors currently known to Management could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in the future operating results over time. We believe that our assumptions are based upon reasonable data derived from and known about our business and operations. No assurances are made that actual results of operations or the results of our future activities will not differ materially from our assumptions. Factors that could cause differences include, but are not limited to, expected market demand for our products, fluctuations in pricing for materials, and competition.


