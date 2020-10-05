The Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit is designed for teaching and learning AI by creating hands-on projects in such areas as robotics and intelligent IoT. To support the effort, NVIDIA also announced the availability of free online training and AI-certification programs , which will supplement the many open-source projects, how-tos and videos contributed by thousands of developers in the vibrant Jetson community .

NVIDIA today expanded the NVIDIA Jetson AI at the Edge platform with an entry-level developer kit priced at just $59, opening the potential of AI and robotics to a new generation of students, educators and hobbyists.

At $59, New Developer Kit with Free Online Training and Certification Makes AI Easily Accessible to All

“While today’s students and engineers are programming computers, in the near future they’ll be interacting with, and imparting AI to, robots,” said Deepu Talla, vice president and general manager of Edge Computing at NVIDIA. “The new Jetson Nano is the ultimate starter AI computer that allows hands-on learning and experimentation at an incredibly affordable price.”

Latest Offering in Jetson AI at the Edge Platform

The Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit is the latest offering in NVIDIA’s Jetson AI at the Edge platform, which ranges from entry-level AI devices to advanced platforms for fully autonomous machines.

It is supported by the NVIDIA JetPack SDK , which comes with NVIDIA container runtime and a full Linux software development environment. This allows developers to package their applications for Jetson with all its dependencies into a single container that is designed to work in any deployment. And it is powered by the same NVIDIA CUDA-X accelerated computing stack used to create breakthrough AI products in such fields as self-driving cars, industrial IoT, healthcare, smart cities and more.

Additionally, with the performance and capability to run a diverse set of AI models and frameworks, the Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit provides a scalable platform for learning and creating AI applications as they evolve.

Robust Ecosystem and Partner Support

The Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit has received strong endorsements from organizations, enterprises, educators and partners in the embedded computing ecosystem:

Jim McGregor, principal analyst at Tarias Research, said: “NVIDIA’s Jetson is driving the biggest revolution in industrial AIoT. With the new Jetson Nano 2GB, NVIDIA opens up AI learning and development to a broader audience, using the same software stack as its data center AI computing platform.”