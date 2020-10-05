 

NVIDIA Announces Omniverse Open Beta, Letting Designers Collaborate in Real Time — from Home or Around the World

globenewswire
05.10.2020   

Photorealistic, 3D Simulation and Collaboration Platform Open Beta Follows Early Access Program with Ericsson, Foster + Partners, Lucasfilm, 40+ Others

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC – Tens of millions of designers, architects and other creators will soon be able to collaborate in real time, whether on premises or remotely, with the NVIDIA Omniverse platform, which NVIDIA today announced has entered open beta, with availability for download this fall.

Bringing together NVIDIA breakthroughs in graphics, simulation and AI, Omniverse is the world’s first NVIDIA RTX-based 3D simulation and collaboration platform that fuses the physical and virtual worlds to simulate reality in real time and with photorealistic detail.

Using the platform, remote teams can collaborate simultaneously on projects – such as architects iterating on 3D building design, animators revising 3D scenes, and engineers collaborating on autonomous vehicles – as readily as they would jointly edit a document online.

The open beta of Omniverse follows a yearlong early access program in which Ericsson, Foster + Partners, ILM and over 40 other companies – and as many as 400 individual creators and developers – have been evaluating the platform and providing feedback to the NVIDIA engineering team.

“Physical and virtual worlds will increasingly be fused,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, who revealed the open beta in his digital keynote address at the GPU Technology Conference. “Omniverse gives teams of creators spread around the world or just working from home the ability to collaborate on a single design as easily as editing a document. This is the beginning of the Star Trek Holodeck, realized at last.”

Omniverse is based on Pixar’s widely adopted Universal Scene Description (USD), the leading format for universal interchange between 3D applications. The platform also uses NVIDIA technology such as real-time photorealistic rendering, physics, materials and interactive workflows between industry-leading 3D software products.

Omniverse enables collaboration and simulation that are essential for customers working in the robotics, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

“We’ve had a longstanding collaboration with NVIDIA around our production workflows using their GPUs,” said Steve May, CTO at Pixar. “And with their adoption of Pixar’s Universal Scene Description for Omniverse, it continues even more so; together we are committed to advancing the state of the art in computer graphics.”

