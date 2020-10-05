Update on Exploration a high grade gold Cabin Lake Project

 

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (“Rover Metals” or the “Company”) further to its releases of September 15, 2020, and September 21, 2020, the Company is pleased to provide an update on its drilling at its 100% owned Cabin Lake gold project.

Cabin Lake Exploration Program
As of Friday, October 2, 2020, 550 meters of diamond core drilling has been distributed over seven holes. The seven holes are twinning the majority of the high-grade gold mineralized intercepts reported in the historic holes of the historical mineral resource estimate completed by Aber Resources Ltd(*).

Six of the seven holes have successfully intersected the equivalent intervals of the historic gold mineralized zone at the Bugow Iron Formation location at Cabin Lake. Drilling is targeting the sheared sulfide-rich upper contact in two different orientations: one set of holes have been drilled parallel to the historic sections (twinning), and the second set of holes have drilled oblique to both (a) the iron formation and (b) to what the company has interpreted as a conceptual model of a possible deformation zone, testing its influence in the distribution and control of the sulfide enrichment and subsequent gold mineralization.

  • Hole CL-20-04 targeted the equivalent gold mineralized interval historically reported in hole 86-13 (7.74 g/t Au over 1.52m and 6.85g/t Au over 3.04m and 15.77g/t Au over 6.09m)
  • Hole CL-20-05 targeted the equivalent gold mineralized interval historically reported in hole 86-10 (9.53 g/t Au over 0.95m and 12.0 g/t Au over 8.84m) and 86-26 (12.54 g/t Au over 4.1m)
  • Hole CL-20-06 targeted the equivalent to the upper sheared contact of the Bugow Iron Formation based on the projection of holes 86-24 and 86-29, with no historic mineralized intervals reported. However, new hole CL-20-06 intersected a strongly sulfidized zone in the upper contact of the iron formation at shallow depth (see photo below)

Strongly sulfidized (pyrite-pyrrhotite) upper contact of the Bugow amphibolitic iron formation in hole CL-20-06

  • Hole CL-20-07 targeted the equivalent gold mineralized interval historically reported in hole 86-23 (9.81 g/t Au over 6.15m, including 14.46g/t Au over 2.80m)

The Company has now achieved its confirmation drilling goals for its Fall 2020 drill program. The remaining holes planned for this Fall 2020 drill program will step out to the north of the Cabin Lake gold zone following the sheared sulfidized upper contact of the Bugow Iron Formation in areas of sparser historical drilling testing for continuity.

