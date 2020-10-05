 

SINTX TECHNOLOGIES APPOINTS MICHAEL MARCROFT AS VICE PRESIDENT OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.SINTX.com) (NASDAQ: SINT), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) ceramics company focused on silicon nitride and its applications, announced today that Michael Marcroft has been appointed Vice President of Business Development. In this role, Mr. Marcroft will lead business development initiatives within the medical device sector.

With nearly two decades of experience in medical technology business development & marketing, Mr. Marcroft has previously held positions at 3M, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific. He most recently served as Vice President of Marketing at Vision Source, where he led several key initiatives.

“We are excited to have Michael join the SINTX team and feel like his experiences in the medical device industry will help us take advantage of the broad applications of silicon nitride,” said Dr. Sonny Bal, President and CEO of SINTX Technologies. “Silicon nitride is the ideal biomaterial and we are confident in Michael opening new doors for us across a variety of markets.”

“I am thrilled to be joining such an amazing team and organization,” said Michael Marcroft. “With the success SINTX has experienced in the spine market, this biomaterial has tremendous potential in many different medical segments including arthroplasty and dental implants.”

Mr. Marcroft joins Don Bray, Vice President of Business Development for the industrial sector and antipathogenic applications, as the company’s business development leadership.

About SINTX Technologies

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The Company presently manufactures silicon nitride powders and components in its FDA registered and ISO 13485:2016 certified manufacturing facility.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit www.sintx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things:incorporation of silicon nitride into personal protective equipment may not be safe or effective; volatility in the price of SINTX’s common stock; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to commercialize such product(s); market acceptance of our products once commercialized; SINTX’s ability to raise additional funding and other competitive developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 26, 2020, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.

