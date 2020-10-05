CohBar to Present at the BIO Investor Forum

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Steven Engle, will present a company update at the BIO Investor Forum, being held virtually on October 13-15, 2020. This presentation will be available on demand for BIO Investor attendees.



