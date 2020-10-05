 

NVIDIA Announces Ready-Made NVIDIA DGX SuperPODs, Offered by Global Network of Certified Partners

World’s Most Advanced AI System Now Available in 20-Node Building Block Increments; First Installments Shipping by Yearend to Korea, UK, Sweden and India

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC — NVIDIA today announced the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Solution for Enterprise, the world’s first turnkey AI infrastructure, making it possible for organizations to install incredibly powerful AI supercomputers with extraordinary speed — in many cases in just a few weeks’ time.

Available in cluster sizes ranging from 20 to 140 individual NVIDIA DGX A100 systems, DGX SuperPODs are now shipping and expected to be installed in Korea, the U.K., Sweden and India before the end of the year.

Sold in 20-unit modules interconnected with NVIDIA Mellanox HDR InfiniBand networking, DGX SuperPOD systems start at 100 petaflops of AI performance and can scale up to 700 petaflops to run the most complex AI workloads.

“Traditional supercomputers can take years to plan and deploy, but the turnkey NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Solution for Enterprise helps customers begin their AI transformation today,” said Charlie Boyle, vice president and general manager of DGX systems at NVIDIA. “State-of-the-art conversational AI, recommender systems and computer vision workloads rapidly exceed the capabilities of traditional infrastructure, and our new solution gives customers a fast track to the world’s most advanced, scalable AI infrastructure and NVIDIA expertise.”

Global Innovators Adopt DGX SuperPOD Solution for AI Centers of Excellence
Visionary organizations are creating AI centers of excellence with the DGX SuperPOD Solution for Enterprise. Those unveiling new DGX SuperPOD AI supercomputers today include:

  • NAVER, the leading search engine in Korea, has created with LINE, Japan’s No. 1 messaging service, the AI technology brand NAVER CLOVA. NAVER CLOVA is using its DGX SuperPOD built with 140 DGX A100 systems to scale out research and development of natural language processing models and conversational AI services on its AI platform with the NVIDIA TensorRT SDK for high-performance deep learning inference.
  • Linköping University, in Sweden, is building BerzeLiUs, a DGX SuperPOD of 60 DGX A100 systems. BerzeLiUs will be a powerful resource to advance AI research and boost collaboration between academia and Swedish industry across research programs financed by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, such as the Wallenberg Artificial Intelligence, Autonomous Systems and Software Program and initiatives in the life sciences and quantum technology.
  • C-DAC, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing operating under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in India, is commissioning India’s fastest and largest HPC-AI supercomputer, called PARAM Siddhi – AI. Built with 42 DGX A100 systems, the supercomputer will help address nationwide and global challenges in healthcare, education, energy, cybersecurity, space, automotive and agriculture through research partnerships and collaboration across academia, industry and startups.
