Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Is Expected To Witness a CAGR Of Around 5% Over The Forecast Period (2020 - 2030)

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --New scanning and imaging technologies tremendously impact ophthalmology, and provide multidisciplinary information, enabling new diagnostic methods. Manufacturers in the ophthalmic imaging equipment market emphasize on software enhancements and better connectivity, and are focusing on the introduction of high speed and high throughput devices. For instance, in September 2019, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG launched the CIRRUS 6000, a 100kHz ultra-fast OCT system for advanced care in ophthalmic practice. This system can scan and access patient information more quickly as compared to traditional OCT systems.

The Global Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Was Valued At US$ 1.8 Bn In 2019, And Is Expected To Witness A CAGR Of Around 5% Over The Forecast Period (2020 – 2030).

Key Takeaways from Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Study

General eye examination products occupied nearly 45% of the market value share in in 2019, owing to increasing prevalence of refractive error and age-related macular degeneration.

Retinal ultrasound imaging systems, phoropters, and acuity systems accounted for around half of the market value share of general eye examination products.

Hospitals hold a major share in the global ophthalmic imaging equipment market, with increasing installation of ophthalmic imaging equipment such as optical coherence tomography (OCT), retinal ultrasound imaging systems, and corneal topography systems.

North America holds a prominent revenue share in the ophthalmic imaging equipment market, due to growing prevalence of glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy in the region. The market in East Asia is expected to expand at the highest growth rate, owing to rising healthcare expenditure in the region.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31786

"Growing demand for advanced optical imaging tools, increasing number of image-guided surgeries, and introduction of new products are some of the factors expected to favor the growth of the ophthalmic imaging equipment market over the coming years," says a PMR analyst.

Acquisitions & Partnerships - Key Strategies of Leading Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Manufacturers

Ophthalmic imaging equipment manufacturers are focusing on product portfolio expansion through acquisition and merger activities. For instance, in April 2020, Haag-Streit announced the merger of VRmagic with the Haag-Streit Group. In 2018, Haag-Streit Diagnostics and VRmagic co-developed a digital microscope head for the Slit Lamp Simulator and Eyesi, an eye surgical simulator.