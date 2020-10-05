 

Perfect Corp. Launches New “YouCam Makeup” App for Shopify as the Digital-First E-Commerce Solution to Drive Online Beauty Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

Perfect Corp., the leading AI + AR beauty tech solutions provider, introduces the new “YouCam Makeup” app available for Shopify, to bring virtual makeup try-on capabilities to Shopify beauty merchants. The plug-in features 25 themed template designs and true-to-life color and texture matching for a seamless integration directly onto Shopify beauty e-commerce sites, providing hyper-realistic virtual beauty AR try-on to shoppers. The unique “YouCam Makeup” app for Shopify allows consumers to virtually try on makeup products in real time via live camera mode, delivering a try-before-you-buy digital experience to help with more confident purchase decisions and an improved consumer shopping experience on e-commerce.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005392/en/

Perfect Corp. launches new “YouCam Makeup” App for Shopify (Photo: Business Wire)

The “YouCam Makeup” app for Shopify touts unique benefits for beauty e-commerce including:

  • Increased customer satisfaction: The convenient virtual try-on experience helps consumers find exactly what they are looking for in a fraction of the time.
  • Longer user sessions: Customers enjoy an interactive and engaged shopping experience that keeps them on websites longer.
  • Decreased return rates: Try-before-you-buy allows customers to virtually test the product on their face before purchase, leading to more confident buying decisions, and more satisfied customers
  • Easy integration: No advanced programming or coding skills required to upgrade e-stores with virtual beauty tech.
  • Diverse product categories: Consumers can virtually experience products across multiple categories including lip, cheek and eye makeup try-on options.

In addition to keeping customers engaged while shopping online, virtual try-on has been proven to drive conversion by up to 2.5x. Furthermore, the user-friendly console dashboard provides analytics reports on consumer behaviors and preferences to help small and medium brands identify emerging trends and market opportunities to maximize sales. The integration of the “YouCam Makeup” app for Shopify on merchant stores does not require any advanced programming skills and is a solution compatible with all devices and browsers.

“The beauty industry has one of the highest levels of personal involvement, as the buyer puts a lot of time and effort into research and evaluation before making their final purchase decision. Therefore beauty brands are challenged to create digital retail environments that offer the enjoyment of one-on-one interactions combined with the convenience of digital try-before-you-buy solutions,” explains Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “We are excited to launch the new “YouCam Makeup” app for Shopify to allow beauty merchants to deliver customized, interactive online beauty shopping experiences to their consumers through hyper-realistic AR virtual beauty tech.”

Beauty brands interested in integrating “YouCam Makeup” app for Shopify into their Shopify e-commerce store can experience the free demo and contact the Perfect Corp. team to get started.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 850 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com and LinkedIn.

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright 2020 Perfect Corp. All rights reserved.



