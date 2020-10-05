Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Announces Board of Advisors

“The response to our invitations to join this board was overwhelming,” said Steve Reinharz, president of RAD and RAD-M. “We’ve been able to assemble a world-class Board of Advisors to help lead our companies into the future, and given that a nominal payment for time spent was offered - which many declined to accept as a term of their engagement – this board is tangibly demonstrating a commitment to the RAD and RAD-M missions.”

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), is pleased to announce the formation of a Board of Advisors for its wholly-owned subsidiaries Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) and Robotic Assistance Devices Mobile (RAD-M). The advisory board is opening with twenty-two advisors from a cross section of law enforcement, security, technology startups, and finance industries.

Additional details and bios on the Board of Advisors can be found here: https://roboticassistancedevices.com/rad-board-of-advisors/. It is expected that board members will be added and removed as individual needs change over the coming years.

“We’ve always been a customer-driven company and I’m expecting this board of advisors will help improve our strategies and executions as we go to market with new solutions,” Reinharz said. The board will meet virtually on a quarterly basis beginning October 6, 2020.

The company may post important information about its subsidiary RAD on its website at www.RoboticAssistanceDevices.com and through tweets from RAD/RAD-M President and CEO Steve Reinharz (https://twitter.com/SteveReinharz)

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD and RADM companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.

