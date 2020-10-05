 

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Announces Board of Advisors

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), is pleased to announce the formation of a Board of Advisors for its wholly-owned subsidiaries Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) and Robotic Assistance Devices Mobile (RAD-M). The advisory board is opening with twenty-two advisors from a cross section of law enforcement, security, technology startups, and finance industries.

“The response to our invitations to join this board was overwhelming,” said Steve Reinharz, president of RAD and RAD-M. “We’ve been able to assemble a world-class Board of Advisors to help lead our companies into the future, and given that a nominal payment for time spent was offered - which many declined to accept as a term of their engagement – this board is tangibly demonstrating a commitment to the RAD and RAD-M missions.”

Additional details and bios on the Board of Advisors can be found here: https://roboticassistancedevices.com/rad-board-of-advisors/. It is expected that board members will be added and removed as individual needs change over the coming years.

“We’ve always been a customer-driven company and I’m expecting this board of advisors will help improve our strategies and executions as we go to market with new solutions,” Reinharz said. The board will meet virtually on a quarterly basis beginning October 6, 2020.

The company may post important information about its subsidiary RAD on its website at www.RoboticAssistanceDevices.com and through tweets from RAD/RAD-M President and CEO Steve Reinharz (https://twitter.com/SteveReinharz)

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD and RADM companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.

