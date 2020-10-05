 

United Airlines and Chase Launch the New No-Fee Gateway Credit Card

United Airlines and Chase Card Services, the leading co-brand credit card issuer in the U.S., today announced the launch of the new United GatewaySM Card, offering Cardmembers more value and richer benefits on everyday purchases, with no annual fee. New Cardmembers will enjoy a limited time sign-up bonus of 20,000 MileagePlus miles when spending $1,000 in the first three months to enjoy for future travel plans.

“United customers have asked for a credit card option with no annual fee that allows them to quickly earn miles that they can use for flights, upgrades and more on United and our partner airlines,” said Luc Bondar, United's Vice President of Marketing and Loyalty. “We know the world of travel has changed, but that hasn’t changed our customers’ aspirations to see the world with United. Our new Gateway Card offers even more ways for savvy customers to earn more miles that never expire on everyday purchases so when they are ready to travel again, they can book an award flight to hundreds of exciting destinations across the U.S. and around the world.”

The United Gateway Card offers Cardmembers robust opportunities to earn rewards, including three miles for every $1 spent on grocery store purchases through September 30, 2021. Plus, Cardmembers will earn two miles for every $1 spent on United purchases, gas, and local transit and commuting such as mass transit, rideshare services and taxis, making the United Gateway Card perfect for all travel needs both in the air and on the ground. Customers will also earn one mile per $1 spent on all other purchases, 25 percent back as a statement credit on in-flight United purchases of food, beverages and Wi-Fi, with no foreign transaction fees.

“The new United Gateway Card will undoubtedly enhance the Chase United portfolio of cards, meeting the growing need of consumers who want to get the most out of their spending, while simultaneously earning miles,” said Kristen Bowdoin, Managing Director and General Manager of United Airlines Co-Brand cards at JPMorgan Chase. “Whether it be buying groceries, gas or transportation, the United Gateway Card brings Cardmembers one step closer to creating their own vacation stories through everyday purchases, all with no annual fee.”

