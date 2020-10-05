 

HCA Healthcare Collaborates With EVERFI to Bring Digital Mental Health and Wellness Course to Middle and High School Students

HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced that it has collaborated with EVERFI, an international technology company driving social change through education, to launch an interactive, mental health and wellness digital education course for middle and high school students in conjunction with Mental Illness Awareness Week.

With more than 2,000 sites of care, including 186 hospitals, in communities across 21 states, HCA Healthcare is a leader in behavioral health with the knowledge and data from nearly 200,000 annual behavioral health patient encounters that enable the organization to make positive advances in educating the community about mental illness.

Called Mental Wellness Basics, the course is targeted to reach more than 12,000 middle and high school students in an estimated 105 school districts in Southeast Florida, Western North Carolina, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri and Texas. HCA Healthcare is investing nearly $1 million over the next three years to sponsor the course.

“HCA Healthcare is proud to team up with EVERFI to amplify mental health education in the community by providing the Mental Wellness Basics curriculum for our schools and communities,” said HCA Healthcare vice president of community engagement, Joanne Pulles. “We strive to provide healthier tomorrows for our communities by educating and empowering students to identify mental health challenges and support others in need.”

This investment and collaboration with EVERFI deepens HCA Healthcare’s commitment to promote whole person wellness and respond to the growing need for mental health education in the community.

“Mental wellness is critical for all of us — especially during this challenging time of change and social isolation,” said HCA Healthcare president of behavioral health services, Eric Paul. “We are looking forward to supporting young people with the addition of our collaboration with EVERFI. We will provide educators and youth with additional mental health resources in an easy to access format.”

Mental Wellness Basics is designed to provide teachers with the additional curriculum to equip students in grades eight to 10 with the knowledge and skills necessary to build, maintain and promote positive mental health in themselves and their peers. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), one in six U.S. youth (ages 6 to 17) experience a mental health disorder each year. The course provides learners with accurate information about mental health disorders, the sharing of peer experiences with mental illness and messaging that treatment is effective and available.

