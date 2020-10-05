 

WPP Appoints Tom Ilube CBE to the Board

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

WPP (NYSE: WPP) today announces the appointment of Tom Ilube CBE to its Board as an independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Tom is a technology entrepreneur and educational philanthropist. He is the founder and CEO of AIM-listed Crossword Cybersecurity Plc, a technology commercialisation company focused on the cyber security sector and has previously founded several other technology start-ups. He is a Non-Executive Director of the BBC, where he serves on the audit and risk committee and chairs the fair-trading committee. He is also responsible for protected disclosures across the BBC, chairs the diversity and inclusion advisory group, and recently supported the appointment process for the new Director-General.

From 2010 to 2014, Tom was Managing Director of Consumer Markets at Callcredit Information Group, the private equity-backed UK credit reference agency. Whilst at Callcredit, Tom founded Noddle, a credit reporting service that eventually grew to four million users and was acquired by US-based Credit Karma in 2018. Prior to Callcredit, Tom founded and was CEO of Garlik, a venture capital-backed identity protection company, sold to Experian in 2011.

In the early 2000s, Tom served as Chief Information Officer of Egg Banking plc, the UK’s first internet bank, and his 30-year career in the UK technology sector also includes roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Goldman Sachs and the London Stock Exchange. He chaired the UK Government Technology Strategy Board’s Network Security Innovation panel, and was a member of the High-Level Expert Group on Cyber Security at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a Geneva-based UN agency.

In his education work, Tom is the founder and Chair of the African Gifted Foundation, a programme for exceptionally gifted African children, which launched the African Science Academy, the continent’s first all-girls science and maths school. He was made a Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) by City, University of London and an Honorary Doctor of Technology by the University of Wolverhampton, and received his CBE in the 2018 Birthday Honours for services to technology and philanthropy. He is an Honorary Fellow of Jesus College, Oxford and an Advisory Fellow at St Anne’s College. He also served as Chair of Ada, the UK’s National College for Digital Skills, and was the founding Chair of Governors of Hammersmith Academy. In 2017 Tom topped the Powerlist ranking of the most influential people of African or African Caribbean heritage in the UK.

Commenting on the appointment, Roberto Quarta, Chairman of WPP, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tom to the Board of WPP. He brings tremendous depth and breadth of experience across the worlds of technology, business, media, entrepreneurship, education and philanthropy, and we look forward to his contribution as the Company continues its transformation.”

Tom Ilube said: “Under its new management team, WPP has become a leader not only in creative services but also the provision of technology solutions for clients, so it’s an exciting time to join the Company. I look forward to working with the Board and executive leadership as WPP evolves its offer and delivers its strategy to grow the business, and to contributing to discussions around diversity at the Company and across the industry.”

OAM: Additional Regulatory Information
WPP LEI: 549300LSGBXPYHXGDT93

Balbir Kelly-Bisla
Company Secretary
5 October 2020

Notes

1. Fees: As Non-Executive Director of WPP plc, Tom Ilube will receive standard annual fees of £85,000 per annum.

2. The Board has determined that Tom Ilube will be an independent Non-Executive Director, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

3. The Company confirms there are no other disclosures which are required to be made in accordance with LR 9.6.13R.

About WPP

WPP is a creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Veolia: Following Constructive Discussions With the Management of the Suez Group Since October 1
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in ...
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Terminate Merger Agreement and ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results