 

Little League Baseball and Softball Gets Big Love from T-Mobile this MLB Postseason … $1M+ Big!

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 15:04  |  27   |   |   

Ball for all! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is rallying fans around a good cause, committing to donate $5,000 per home run hit during the Major League Baseball Postseason to the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program — a fund dedicated to helping thousands of children across America participate in their local Little League programs. Plus, starting today and through the World Series, everyone — T-Mobile customer or not — can help support the cause by simply texting “LittleLeague” to 313131. For every text received, T-Mobile will donate $1 — up to an additional $1 million — to support grant recipients in the texters’ local community. These donations will help cover the costs of Little League Baseball and Softball registration fees for families in need.

“Next season, 1 in 5 kids may not have the opportunity to play sports due to financial hardship … that’s why we're using our massive platform during the MLB Postseason to rally fans to help us make an impact in their local communities,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “Last season, we gave close to 5,000 kids the chance to play the game they love, many for the first time ever, and we’re just getting started!”

After giving more than $1 million to the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program in 2019, the Un-carrier gave nearly 5,000 boys and girls from more than 700 leagues in almost every state across the country the ability to play ball. In addition to the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program, T-Mobile has dedicated resources to refurbish fields, as well as provide bats, balls and other crucial equipment to local leagues in need.

"T-Mobile shares our belief that all children should have the chance to have a Little League baseball or softball experience, regardless of their family financial situation. The support of T-Mobile has been critical in giving children the ability to participate and enjoy playing Little League in their community," said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. "The unprecedented challenges our leagues, families, and volunteers have faced this year have made the need for this program, and financial support for families in need, greater than ever before, and we are thankful to T-Mobile for helping our Little Leaguers get back to the field."

Here’s how to spark a donation to the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program, courtesy of T-Mobile:

  1. Text “LittleLeague” to 313131 — even if you’re not a T-Mobile customer! You can text up to 20 times.
  2. If you’d like, reply to the text you receive with your zip code and T-Mobile will direct your donation to a kid in your community.
  3. T-Mobile will donate $1 per text to the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program, up to $1 million.
  4. Visit www.T-MobileCallUpGrant.com to see a live tracker of where your donations are going!

"As a president from a rural community and an underfunded area, I can't thank T-Mobile enough. This program has personally touched many families in our area," said Eric Jones, President of Roselawn Little League in Indiana. "We expect plenty more to benefit thanks to these donations. It's an incredible program, and on behalf of our entire community, we are truly thankful.”

The T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program is dedicated to supporting families in need by helping to cover registration fees associated with their local Little League. This grant program offers a simple-to-use process for getting your child funded and registered to play in either the Baseball, Softball, or Challenger Division.

To learn more about the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program, including how to apply, visit www.T-MobileCallUpGrant.com. Be sure to follow @TMobile on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates through the World Series.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Veolia: Following Constructive Discussions With the Management of the Suez Group Since October 1
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in ...
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Terminate Merger Agreement and ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results