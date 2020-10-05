Little League Baseball and Softball Gets Big Love from T-Mobile this MLB Postseason … $1M+ Big!

“Next season, 1 in 5 kids may not have the opportunity to play sports due to financial hardship … that’s why we're using our massive platform during the MLB Postseason to rally fans to help us make an impact in their local communities,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “Last season, we gave close to 5,000 kids the chance to play the game they love, many for the first time ever, and we’re just getting started!”

Ball for all! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is rallying fans around a good cause, committing to donate $5,000 per home run hit during the Major League Baseball Postseason to the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program — a fund dedicated to helping thousands of children across America participate in their local Little League programs. Plus, starting today and through the World Series, everyone — T-Mobile customer or not — can help support the cause by simply texting “LittleLeague” to 313131. For every text received, T-Mobile will donate $1 — up to an additional $1 million — to support grant recipients in the texters’ local community. These donations will help cover the costs of Little League Baseball and Softball registration fees for families in need.

After giving more than $1 million to the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program in 2019, the Un-carrier gave nearly 5,000 boys and girls from more than 700 leagues in almost every state across the country the ability to play ball. In addition to the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program, T-Mobile has dedicated resources to refurbish fields, as well as provide bats, balls and other crucial equipment to local leagues in need.

"T-Mobile shares our belief that all children should have the chance to have a Little League baseball or softball experience, regardless of their family financial situation. The support of T-Mobile has been critical in giving children the ability to participate and enjoy playing Little League in their community," said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. "The unprecedented challenges our leagues, families, and volunteers have faced this year have made the need for this program, and financial support for families in need, greater than ever before, and we are thankful to T-Mobile for helping our Little Leaguers get back to the field."

Here’s how to spark a donation to the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program, courtesy of T-Mobile:

Text “LittleLeague” to 313131 — even if you’re not a T-Mobile customer! You can text up to 20 times. If you’d like, reply to the text you receive with your zip code and T-Mobile will direct your donation to a kid in your community. T-Mobile will donate $1 per text to the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program, up to $1 million. Visit www.T-MobileCallUpGrant.com to see a live tracker of where your donations are going!

"As a president from a rural community and an underfunded area, I can't thank T-Mobile enough. This program has personally touched many families in our area," said Eric Jones, President of Roselawn Little League in Indiana. "We expect plenty more to benefit thanks to these donations. It's an incredible program, and on behalf of our entire community, we are truly thankful.”

The T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program is dedicated to supporting families in need by helping to cover registration fees associated with their local Little League. This grant program offers a simple-to-use process for getting your child funded and registered to play in either the Baseball, Softball, or Challenger Division.

To learn more about the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program, including how to apply, visit www.T-MobileCallUpGrant.com. Be sure to follow @TMobile on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates through the World Series.

