 

Little Harbor Advisors Launches Market State Tactical Beta ETF (MSTB)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 15:15  |  31   |   |   

Little Harbor Advisors, LLC (“LHA”), a boutique investment firm focused on alternative and innovative investment structures for institutional investors, wealth advisors, and portfolio managers, today launched the LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (Symbol: MSTB), listed on Cboe. MSTB joins another Market State Shares ETF, the LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (Symbol: MSVX), both using quantitative, rules-based strategies designed to diversify and build more resilient portfolios, while seeking to preserve assets and enhance investment performance.

Thompson Capital Management (TCM) is a subsidiary of Little Harbor Advisors. TCM’s co-founders Matthew and Michael Thompson are regularly sourced for opinions relating to risk-responsive investing with emphasis on volatility. The Thompson Capital Management U.S. Equity Smart Index strategy originated in November 2016 and at the end of August 2020 had over $144 million of assets in model investment and separately managed accounts. The strategy became available in an ETF on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 and in its first day of trading the new ETF saw approximately $28 million in investment.

The LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF uses substantially the same investment strategy and has substantially the same investment objective as the independent Smart Index strategy. The portfolio managers for MSTB are the same portfolio managers as for the Smart Index strategy. The use of a different name for the ETF is the result of the determination that the word “index” is not appropriate in an actively managed ETF. Please see page 14 of the Fund prospectus for additional information on the portfolio manager’s prior performance.

According to Mike Thompson, “We believe that the cyclical dynamics of S&P 500 volatility, as represented by the VIX Index, along with the pricing of VIX futures contracts, offers insights and valuable information as to near-term market direction with an implied confidence factor. This allows us to shape portfolio holdings to determine which side of the market the portfolio will be exposed, how, and to what extent.”

About Little Harbor Advisors, LLC

Little Harbor Advisors, LLC is a boutique investment firm with a focus on alternative investment strategies and innovative investment structures for institutional investors, wealth advisors, and portfolio managers.

An investor should consider a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. This and other important information about the particular fund can be found in the fund’s Prospectus, or if applicable, Summary Prospectus. Read the Prospectus carefully before investing. To obtain a copy of the Prospectus click HERE or call your financial advisor. The Prospectus may also be obtained by contacting Little Harbor Advisors, LLC at 781.639.3000 (ext.147).

This information is not intended as a solicitation to buy or sell an interest in any investment fund or for the provision of any investment management or advisory services. An investment in the Fund is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV, and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund may use future contracts which have risks, including the imperfect correlation between the value of such instruments and the underlying assets and the potential loss of principal. The potential loss of principal in regard to futures contracts can be in amounts greater than the initial amount invested in the futures contract.

The S&P 500 refers to the S&P 500 (TR) Index, a market capitalization-weighted index of 500 leading companies in leading industries of the U.S. economy that includes re-investment of dividends in the calculation of the index total return. The VIX Index is the ticker symbol for the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Volatility Index, which shows the market's expectation of 30-day volatility. It is constructed using the implied volatilities of a wide range of S&P 500 Index options.

MSTB is distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC, member FINRA and SIPC. No other products mentioned are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Quasar Distributors, LLC, is not affiliated with Little Harbor Advisors, LLC or Thompson Capital Management. The LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF is traded on the Cboe BZX Exchange.



