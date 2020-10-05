 

Fifth Third’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report Highlights the Value of Sustainability

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020   

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report, which highlights how the Bank generates long-term sustainable value for all of its stakeholders, including robust support for small businesses and the communities it serves through the unique challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fifth Third has published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fifth Third has established a formal ESG program built upon the foundation of the Bank’s commitment to keep the customer at the center of everything it does, stay focused on the core business of banking and execute on key priorities, including improving the lives of customers and communities. In 2020, an ESG Committee was formalized and the Bank conducted a materiality assessment with stakeholders to assist in prioritizing the numerous issues of importance to the Bank.

“Fifth Third is pleased to publish its inaugural ESG Report and share our progress in delivering sustainable value for our stakeholders,” said Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO, Fifth Third Bancorp. “This report represents significant growth in our ESG program and reflects our desire to give stakeholders further insight into our values, publicly highlight our progress on stated goals and set benchmarks for ongoing support of our customers, communities, employees, shareholders and regulators.”

The ESG Report is benchmarked against established reporting frameworks such as the Global Reporting initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, and the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. From a data perspective, the report covers the period of Jan.1-Dec. 31, 2019, unless otherwise noted, and the narrative includes progress updates through June 30, 2020, where possible and unless otherwise noted. In 2020, Fifth Third became the first commercial bank in the U.S. to join the SASB Alliance and the GRI Community.

