 

Dealnet Reminds Shareholders to Tender their shares to the Offer from Simply Green before October 14th Deadline

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 15:20  |  56   |   |   
  • Tendering Common Shares is quick and easy:
    • Follow instructions on materials accompanying mailed copies of the Take-over Bid Circular; or
    • Reach out to Kingsdale Advisors for assistance in understanding the process of tendering your Common Shares to the Offer (toll free in North America at 1-866-851-3214 or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com).
  • Shareholders who do not take any action will not receive the cash consideration for their Common Shares under the premium Offer.

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealnet Capital Corp. ("Dealnet" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: DLS) would like to thank all of the shareholders who have already deposited their Dealnet common shares (the “Common Shares”) to the premium cash offer of $0.16 per Common Share (the “Offer”) from Simply Group Acquisition Corp. (“Simply Green”). For the remaining shareholders who wish to take advantage of the significant premium offered here, you must take action before the 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) deadline on October 14, 2020.

The Offer represents a premium of 33% to the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) on August 21, 2020 (the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Offer), a premium of 52% to the 30-day volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) on the TSX-V for the period ending August 21, 2020 and a premium of 93% to the 90- day VWAP on the TSX-V for the period ending August 21, 2020.

Dealnet’s Board of Directors unanimously recommends that shareholders accept the Offer and deposit their Common Shares under the Offer. Shareholders who do not take any action to deposit their Common Shares to the Offer will not receive the cash consideration for their Common Shares under the premium Offer.

How to Tender Common Shares to the Offer

Most Dealnet shareholders hold their shares at a bank, broker or other financial intermediary, which means you DO NOT hold a physical share certificate or DRS position. For these shareholders, depositing your shares to the offer is as simple as contacting your bank/broker’s corporate actions department and instructing them to tender your shares to the offer. If you need assistance in doing so, please call Kingsdale Advisors at toll free in North America at 1-866-851-3214 or call collect outside North America at 416-867-2272

Seite 1 von 4
DealNet Capital Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Increased Guidance for 2020
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
Latest Research Evaluating VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Mechanisms of Action Presented at European ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
Dealnet Recommends Shareholders Tender to Premium Cash Offer from Simply Green
09.09.20
Simply Group Acquisition Corp. Commences Friendly All-Cash Offer to Acquire Dealnet