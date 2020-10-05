Dealnet Reminds Shareholders to Tender their shares to the Offer from Simply Green before October 14th Deadline

Tendering Common Shares is quick and easy:

Follow instructions on materials accompanying mailed copies of the Take-over Bid Circular; or Reach out to Kingsdale Advisors for assistance in understanding the process of tendering your Common Shares to the Offer (toll free in North America at 1-866-851-3214 or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com).

Shareholders who do not take any action will not receive the cash consideration for their Common Shares under the premium Offer.

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealnet Capital Corp. ("Dealnet" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: DLS) would like to thank all of the shareholders who have already deposited their Dealnet common shares (the “Common Shares”) to the premium cash offer of $0.16 per Common Share (the “Offer”) from Simply Group Acquisition Corp. (“Simply Green”). For the remaining shareholders who wish to take advantage of the significant premium offered here, you must take action before the 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) deadline on October 14, 2020.

The Offer represents a premium of 33% to the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) on August 21, 2020 (the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Offer), a premium of 52% to the 30-day volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) on the TSX-V for the period ending August 21, 2020 and a premium of 93% to the 90- day VWAP on the TSX-V for the period ending August 21, 2020.

Dealnet’s Board of Directors unanimously recommends that shareholders accept the Offer and deposit their Common Shares under the Offer. Shareholders who do not take any action to deposit their Common Shares to the Offer will not receive the cash consideration for their Common Shares under the premium Offer.

How to Tender Common Shares to the Offer

Most Dealnet shareholders hold their shares at a bank, broker or other financial intermediary, which means you DO NOT hold a physical share certificate or DRS position. For these shareholders, depositing your shares to the offer is as simple as contacting your bank/broker’s corporate actions department and instructing them to tender your shares to the offer. If you need assistance in doing so, please call Kingsdale Advisors at toll free in North America at 1-866-851-3214 or call collect outside North Americ a at 416-867-2272