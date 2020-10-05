Oblong Announces New Patents for Remote Work to Enhance Current and Planned Multi-share Collaboration Offerings

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE American: OBLG) ("Oblong" or the "Company"), an award-winning leader in multi-stream collaboration solutions, announced today over the course of 2020 amidst the global pandemic it has been granted seven patents that further define its leadership in multi-share collaboration offerings.

“As businesses return to the workplace and develop new modes of hybrid collaboration, we expect the need for multi-share to increase significantly,” says Peter Holst, Oblong’s Chief Executive Officer. “Oblong defines multi-share as a mode of collaboration where distributed users simultaneously share, view, and work with multiple streams of content. Oblong’s Mezzanine is the leader in this space, with award-winning, technologically advanced offerings, and these patents further our leadership and define the pathway forward to improve upon and extend beyond the traditional conference room setting.”

Oblong’s updated patent portfolio further solidifies its stake in technologies, methods, and designs for remote collaboration. This strategic investment is aligned with an accelerated demand for next generation multi-share collaboration solutions in the pandemic and post-pandemic workplace. These include inventive approaches to high fidelity, synchronous software communication, user interface, and interaction, allowing the Company to build, maintain, and improve its products faster and more efficiently than its competitors.

The following areas are covered in the recent patents:

Collaborative work environments for users—both in-room and remote—working with multiple screens and multiple content sources

Methods for high fidelity data transfer and synchronized user interaction

Contactless, gestural control of immersive, spatial environments at distance

Multi-process communication that enables key capabilities across all Oblong products

“We hear our customers and understand the unique demands of a post-pandemic workplace,” added Holst. “Oblong is uniquely positioned to design, develop, and deploy new collaboration tools that further enhance collaboration between remote teams beyond what Mezzanine provides today. The resulting platform enhancements will further improve team communication through ease of use, more efficient use of time, and novel modes of remote collaboration.”