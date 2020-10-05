Bridgeline End of Year Corporate Update

“I’m happy to report that our fourth quarter exceeded expectations in revenue, profit, and customer acquisitions,” said Ari Kahn, Bridgeline’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong fourth quarter revenue positions the business well to execute its growth strategy for 2021.”

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leader in cloud-based digital experience software, is pleased to provide the following corporate update as it closed its fiscal year.

Bridgeline’s fiscal year concluded on September 30, 2020. The Company expects to meet the fourth quarter guidance it provided in its previous earnings call and in the September Investor Presentation for:

revenue growth

increased gross margin

positive operating income and adjusted EBITDA



Bridgeline won more new customers in its fourth quarter than it did in its third quarter, and its third quarter won more new customers than the first two quarters combined.

The Company’s Celebros Search App performed strongest with several sales each month of the fourth quarter. These App sales leveraged Bridgeline’s new touchless sales strategy, winning new customers through eCommerce marketplaces (i.e. Shopify and Salesforce) with greater ease and faster sales cycles. Apps are a major growth area for Bridgeline, a key part of the business’s growth strategy for 2021 and has contributed to higher license to services ratios.

In the fourth quarter, the Company also won multiple Enterprise Platform customers including a global franchise who committed to a multi-year agreement valued at more than $650,000 to power more than 200 websites with Bridgeline’s Unbound Franchise Platform.

Bridgeline ended its fiscal year with a strong balance sheet, with its only debt being a $1M PPP loan from the SBA that is expected to be forgiven. The Company’s cap table also improved in its 2020 fiscal year with all dividend yielding preferred stock converting to common stock at $1.75/share.

Looking forward to 2021, Bridgeline intends to further invest in its touchless sales and marketing strategy for Apps by hiring more salespeople and investing in lead generating marketing activities. It will also release new Apps leveraging the technology base that powers its Platform software.

The Company does not require any capital for operations and expects its cash balance to grow thanks to large collections due in the first quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, from existing customer’s annual subscription contracts.