- The global semiconductor IP market is likely to grow at CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. It is predicted to collect around US$ 8.3 Bn of revenues by 2030 end

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor IPs (Intellectual Property) are generally used to advance the functionality of products related to IoT (Internet of Things).ASIC, memory IP, interface IP, verification IP, and processor IP are some of the important products available in the global semiconductor IP market. These products find application in numerous end-use industries including telecommunications, healthcare, consumer electronics, and automotive.

Analysts at TMR underline that the vendors working in the global semiconductor IP market will gain promising demand avenues during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. One of the key reasons attributed to this scenario is long-term digitalization trend across various industries, such as automotive, healthcare, and telecom.

Key Findings of Semiconductor IP Market Report

The global semiconductor IP market is estimated to show promising growth at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Total amount of revenues gathered by the market was around US$ 4.8 Bn in 2020.

in 2020. The market is foreseen to collect the revenues of approximately US$ 8.3 Bn by the end of 2030.

by the end of 2030. In 2019, Asia Pacific was leading region in the global semiconductor IP market.

was leading region in the global semiconductor IP market. The North America semiconductor IP market is predicted to show growth at rapid pace during the assessment period of 2020 to 2030.

