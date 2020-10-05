 

Growing Digitalization Trend in Many Industries Drives Striking Demand Avenues in Semiconductor IP Market TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 15:30  |  53   |   |   

- The global semiconductor IP market is likely to grow at CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. It is predicted to collect around US$ 8.3 Bn of revenues by 2030 end

- North America semiconductor IP market is estimated to grow at rapid rate in the assessment period

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor IPs (Intellectual Property) are generally used to advance the functionality of products related to IoT (Internet of Things).ASIC, memory IP, interface IP, verification IP, and processor IP are some of the important products available in the global semiconductor IP market. These products find application in numerous end-use industries including telecommunications, healthcare, consumer electronics, and automotive.

Transparency Market Research

Analysts at TMR underline that the vendors working in the global semiconductor IP market will gain promising demand avenues during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. One of the key reasons attributed to this scenario is long-term digitalization trend across various industries, such as automotive, healthcare, and telecom.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Key Findings of Semiconductor IP Market Report

  • The global semiconductor IP market is estimated to show promising growth at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.
  • Total amount of revenues gathered by the market was around US$ 4.8 Bn in 2020.
  • The market is foreseen to collect the revenues of approximately US$ 8.3 Bn by the end of 2030.
  • In 2019, Asia Pacific was leading region in the global semiconductor IP market.
  • The North America semiconductor IP market is predicted to show growth at rapid pace during the assessment period of 2020 to 2030.

Explore 186 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Semiconductor IP Market (Type: Verification IP, ASIC, Memory IP, Interface IP, and Processor IP; Architecture Design: Hard IP Core and Soft IP Core; and End User: Healthcare, Telecommunications, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, and Others [Industrial Equipment, etc.]) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/semiconductor-ip-market.html

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
Spiral Membrane Market Size Worth $13.3 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 10.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Leadership Actions, Employee Engagement, Focus on Priorities Critical to Gender Diversity and ...
Sectra and Greater Manchester sign deal for one of the largest region-wide imaging initiatives in ...
European Travel Leader Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group Chooses Insider to Deliver Enhanced ...
Social capitalism is at the peak of the trend: in a period of social upheaval, Igor Rybakov and other billionaires launch social preschool program
Your.MD closes $30 million Series A round led by RB to grow its self-care platform Healthily
NLR launches innovative research project to end leprosy transmission in India
Iraqi Consumers Using Qi Card To Leverage Aqsati Program At More Than 6,000 Merchants
Dole Worldwide Packaged Foods Appoints Dr Lara Ramdin as Chief Innovation Officer
Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
TCM|Strategic Partners Invests $53.5 million in Digimarc
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Staffbase Acquires Employee Survey Company teambay
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease