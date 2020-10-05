Velodyne Lidar to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the global leader in lidar technology, announced today that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020, following the close of the market on Thursday, November 5, 2020. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST) to discuss business and financial results.

What: Velodyne Lidar Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time: 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST)

Live Call: 800-289-0462 | Passcode: 805709#

Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ox6phqb2