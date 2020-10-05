 

Velodyne Lidar to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 15:30  |  49   |   |   

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the global leader in lidar technology, announced today that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020, following the close of the market on Thursday, November 5, 2020. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST) to discuss business and financial results.

What: Velodyne Lidar Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, November 5, 2020
Time: 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST)
Live Call: 800-289-0462 | Passcode: 805709#
Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ox6phqb2

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Velodyne’s Investor Relations page: https://investors.velodynelidar.com/. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 12, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering the passcode 7086125#.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in ...
INTRUSION Launches Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Terminate Merger Agreement and ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results