 

YRC Worldwide Companies Named “Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation”

YRCW Earns Recognition from Women in Trucking Association for Third-Straight Year

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) For the third consecutive year, YRC Worldwide Companies has been named to the Women in Trucking Association’s list of “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.”

WIT recognizes companies with corporate cultures that foster gender diversity and also offer competitive compensation and benefits, flexible hours and work requirements, professional development opportunities and career advancement opportunities. WIT established the “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation” award to support and advance its mission to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry.

“We are incredibly honored to see YRCW awarded the ‘Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation’ honor again from the Women in Trucking Association,” said CEO Darren Hawkins. “This is truly an accomplishment to celebrate company-wide and is an opportunity to recognize the incredible dedication and values of our employees and our leaders. They are the ones responsible for YRCW earning an award like this.”

YRCW champions initiatives internally to attract, develop, and retain women in the transportation industry through targeted recruiting, developmental programming, sponsoring conference attendance, and other professional development opportunities. Collectively, we are creating a community of support, enrichment, and engagement designed to foster relationships, enhance the employee experience, and prepare future leaders over the road, in our terminals, and in all roles critical to our success.

About YRC Worldwide
YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than- truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

Investor
Contact: 		  Eric Birge
913-696-6108
investor@yrcw.com
     
Media
Contact: 		  Mike Kelley
913-696-6121
mike.kelley@yrcw.com

SOURCE:  YRC Worldwide


