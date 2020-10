REC Group kicks off REConstruct program bringing clean energy to communities affected by natural disasters

MUNICH, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate change is a global crisis growing in scale and severity. Frequent bushfires around the globe caused by rising temperatures are increasingly affecting local communities. Determined to contribute to a cleaner and safer future for all, the international pioneering solar energy company REC Group has developed the REConstruct initiative. In conjunction with multiple partners, the program donates fully installed premium REC Alpha Series solar panels and compatible inverters to not-for-profit community organizations affected by the recent Australian bushfires. As a strong advocate for the global energy transition, REC is one more time honoring its mission of working with local communities to continuously drive the green energy economy and combat climate change.

The program kicked off with Clifton Creek Primary School in East Gippsland which was completely destroyed in the recent bushfires. It is the first beneficiary of the innovative new bushfire recovery program. All in total 50 systems are scheduled to be allocated by the end of 2020, with installation to occur as soon as possible.

The program has been launched in response to last summer's devastating fires that impacted 57% of Australians, burnt more than 12.6 million hectares of land and emitted 434 million tons of CO2[1]. Such climate change induced natural disasters are becoming even more frequent. Unprecedented wildfires, like most recently in in the Western United States, are becoming more usual and intense in the EU too.[2] Further North, the Arctic as a whole is experiencing warming at more than twice the pace of rest of the world.[3] A similar pattern runs through these events: hotter and drier weather conditions resulting from the combustion of fossil fuels are accelerating climate change. With the REConstruct program, REC Group seeks to make its contribution to counteract these developments by supporting cleaner and greener rebuilds.

To minimize its own carbon footprint, the company itself is focused on efficient manufacturing in to continuously save water, energy and waste. REC utilises clean solar energy to manufacture the next generation of high-power solar panels for consumers worldwide.

REC Group's CEO Steve O'Neil: "The Australian bushfires were a harsh reminder of the impact climate change is having on our environment. The REConstruct initiative will reduce annual running costs, increase power independence from the grid, and contribute to addressing the climate crisis for successful applications. By supplying our award-winning high-power solar panels[4], REC Group is proud to be doing our part for bushfire affected areas and continuing to empower communities through renewable energy."