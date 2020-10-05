OR consolidated forecast 2021 and long-term plan 2022-2026

The financial forecast of Orkuveita Reykjavíkur (OR;Reykjavik Energy) expects that in the next six years a total of ISK 108 billion will be spent on maintenance and new investments on behalf of the group. The financial forecast of the OR Group for the period of 2021-2026 was approved unanimously by the OR board of directors today. Within the OR Group are, in addition to the parent company, Veitur Utilities, ON Power, Reykjavik Fibre Network and Carbfix.

Pandemic-mitigating investments



The finances of Reykjavik Energy and the subsidiaries are sound, and no significant changes are anticipated regarding income or expenses in the coming years, according to the forecast. This spring, it was reported that Veitur Utilities intended to undertake specific mitigating investments as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. This proposal is now included in the official financial forecast of the OR Group and amounts to around 4 billion ISK in the year 2021. As stated this spring, it is estimated that with this effort around 200 contractor-jobs in the South and West of Iceland will be created without increasing Veitur’s staff.

A comprehensive update of Veitur’s energy meters is the single largest investment project of the period. Preparations for this have been ongoing for a while, but the transition to smart-meters will take two to three years. About 25 craftsmen will work at any given time on the replacement as well as more people in various supporting functions for the project.

Bjarni Bjarnason, CEO



It is clear that the Covid-19 pandemic will seriously impact Iceland’s economy in the coming months and years. The OR Group contributes to counteracting this impact and significantly increases manpower-intensive projects in the municipalities in its service-area, in the South and West of the country.

We decided to invest more in maintenance and new investments in the utility systems, the total length of which is about 14,000 kilometres. Favourable financing cost, sustained by Reykjavík Energy’s sound finances, eases this effort.