 

Supporters of those suffering with declining mental health need more support themselves, University of Westminster research finds

In response, University of Westminster researchers launch CHERISH website for World Mental Health Day on 10 October to provide resources for those supporting individuals who self-harm

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers from the University of Westminster researching wellbeing and self-harm have identified a stark absence of guidance and resources available for supporters of individuals suffering with mental health difficulties and self-harm, and the risks this poses.

The revelation comes while pressure is mounting on individuals taking on support roles amid deteriorating mental health levels, significantly reduced mental health provision, and increased isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Research reveals that it is crucial for supporters to have access to sufficient information and resources in order to feel supported themselves when caring for the wellbeing of others. Participants indicated that effective and tailored support could be helpful in reducing injury and loss of life, as well as promoting wellbeing and improved mental health.

In response to the findings and to mark World Mental Health Day 2020, the University of Westminster team has created a first-of-its-kind online platform CHERISH, providing much-needed resources for those providing support to others with experience of self-harm.

The website has been developed alongside participants with lived experience, including professionals, family and friends, and those with personal experiences of self-harm. It aims to bring together information and resources on self-harm and mental health on one platform, something which participants felt was particularly lacking for them as supporters. The site also provides tips from both the research team and participants, while offering a space to safely explore the emotions and experiences of other supporters and the importance of self-care. CHERISH also aims to nurture community support through encouraging supporters to share their experiences in blog posts.

To mark the launch of the site, CHERISH is holding an official launch week from 5 October in the run up to World Mental Health Day. Materials focusing on a specific area of mental health will be shared each day, with contributions from individuals with a particular interest in this area from the University of Westminster.

Laura Culshaw, Doctoral Researcher in Psychology at the University of Westminster and Research Associate working on the CHERISH project, said: "This research highlights the importance of bringing supporters into the forefront of the mental health conversation and gain access to further guidance to assist them.

