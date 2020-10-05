Forestar to Release 2020 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End Earnings on November 5, 2020

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) announced today that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 877-407-9205. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (4:55 p.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.forestar.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference conference ID #37905. The teleconference replay will be available through November 12, 2020. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.forestar.com through January 31, 2021.

About Forestar Group Inc.

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company with operations in 51 markets in 22 states at June 30, 2020 and is a majority-owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc., the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005086/en/