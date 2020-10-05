ArcelorMittal announces offer to purchase for cash any and all of its 6.125% Notes due 2025

(1) Per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. Does not include Accrued Interest (as defined below) which will be payable to holders who tender Notes that are accepted for purchase by the Company.



October 5, 2020– 16:00 CET – ArcelorMittal (the “Company” or “ArcelorMittal”) announces the launch of its tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase for cash, any and all of its outstanding 6.125% notes due 2025 (CUSIP 03938LAZ7/ISIN US03938LAZ76) (the “Notes”).

This announcement does not contain the full terms and conditions of the Offer, which are contained in the offer to purchase dated October 5, 2020 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”) and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, and is subject to the offer restrictions set out below and more fully described in the Offer to Purchase.

Notes may be validly tendered at any time on or before 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 13, 2020, unless extended or earlier terminated (as may be extended or earlier terminated, the “Expiration Time”). Notes must be tendered in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Subject to certain conditions, holders may tender Notes in the Offer pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures by transmitting a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery to the Tender Agent prior to the Expiration Time, as described in more detail in the section “The Offer— Procedures for Tendering Notes—Guaranteed Delivery Procedure for Notes” in the Offer to Purchase.

With respect to the Notes validly tendered prior to the Expiration Date and not validly withdrawn and accepted for purchase by the Company, other than Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures, the Company expects to pay the notes tender consideration (the “Tender Consideration”), which is the U.S. dollar amount payable per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of the Notes set forth in the table above, together with any Accrued Interest (as defined below), to the holders thereof on the second Business Day after the Expiration Time (the “Any and All Settlement Date”). With respect to Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures and accepted for purchase by the Company, if any, the Company expects to pay the Tender Consideration, together with any Accrued Interest, to the holders thereof on the third Business Day after the Expiration Time. For the avoidance of doubt, interest will cease to accrue on the Any and All Settlement Date for all Notes accepted in the Offer, including any Notes tendered by the guaranteed delivery procedures.